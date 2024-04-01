JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $312.44 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.