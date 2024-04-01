iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

