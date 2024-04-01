Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.08. 206,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,062. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

