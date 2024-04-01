Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

