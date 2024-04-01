Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 9,472 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,777 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

