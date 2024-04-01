Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 733,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

