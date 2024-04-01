Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,823. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.