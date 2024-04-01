Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 401 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

