Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.06. 144,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

