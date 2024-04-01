Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. 52,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

