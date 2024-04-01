John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.07. 78,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,612. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.