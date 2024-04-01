Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.69. 19,421,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,551,145. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

