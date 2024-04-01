Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 8,750 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.90. 654,180 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

