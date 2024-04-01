Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 12,565 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 279,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

