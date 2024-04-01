Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 12,565 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILFFree Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 279,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.