Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up 2.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 1.03% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. 28,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

