Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Raised by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 681,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,086. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

