Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,031 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

