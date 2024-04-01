Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 4,273 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 1,214,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,743. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.