Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $539,000.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock remained flat at $34.89 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 754,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.