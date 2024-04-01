Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 8,457 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. 2,479,816 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

