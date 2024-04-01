George J. Christ Sells 83,336 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 83,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $7,166,062.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.3 %

ALTR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock valued at $484,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

