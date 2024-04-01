Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.40. 398,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

