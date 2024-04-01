JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.03.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

