Jupiter (JUP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.47 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $778.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.8055375 USD and is up 20.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $541,944,022.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

