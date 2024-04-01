Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.88. 800,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

