JB Capital LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,454. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

