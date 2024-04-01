Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.75. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 726,317 shares changing hands.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $658,463 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

