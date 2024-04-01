Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.49. Liquidia shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 191,468 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,524 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liquidia by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 1,105.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.