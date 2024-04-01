IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.52. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 2,228,805 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

