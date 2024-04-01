Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.59. Nkarta shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 248,995 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simeon George bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

