Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.13. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3,478,031 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 15.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $962.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

