The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 62176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $689.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.