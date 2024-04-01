Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.52

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 22487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.23. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.4275862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

