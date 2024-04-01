iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.90

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 18087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

