Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Green Stock Performance

BGXX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 209,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Bright Green has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGXX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bright Green by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 893,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Green by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,616,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 577,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Green by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 669,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 331.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 412,418 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.