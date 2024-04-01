Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.84

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.84 and last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 5621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 476,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

