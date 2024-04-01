X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.51

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 3876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.