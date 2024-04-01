Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.80

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 102207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,077,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

