Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expands By 27.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 330,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in CF Industries by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 11,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.