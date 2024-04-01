Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. 2,992,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,519,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.