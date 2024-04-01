State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Increased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 2.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. 296,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

