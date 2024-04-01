Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,567 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

