Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $529.37. 169,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,812. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.25. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

