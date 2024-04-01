Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

