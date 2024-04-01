Alta Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.01. 853,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,844. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

