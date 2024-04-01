Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

BMY stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 2,827,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,642,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

