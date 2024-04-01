Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,143 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.53. 587,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,779. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $367.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

