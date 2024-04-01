Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

