Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 6,716 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.28. 504,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,284. The firm has a market cap of $366.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

