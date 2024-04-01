Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $209.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

